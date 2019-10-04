The Zionist media outlets considered that the Iranian geoploitical role in the Middle East is advancing, reflecting the Israeli fear of possible drone attacks similar to those which targeted the Saudi oil facility of Aramco.

Haaretz newspaper detailed that the drones used in Aramco attack are very sophisticated and can penetrate the radar systems, adding that Iran dared to down a US drone and challenge its opponents in the region.

The Israeli media also reported a Zionist role in the assassination bid plotted against the commander of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force Qasem Suleimani, considering that he provided an essential military support to the movements fighting the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website