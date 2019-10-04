A fourth batch of displaced families on Friday returned back to their homes in al-Qusair town in Homs countryside.

SANA reporter said that in the framework of efforts exerted by the government to facilitate the return of the displaced to their areas which had been liberated from terrorism, a new batch of locals returned back to their homes in al-Qusair town in Homs southwestern countryside after adopting all necessary procedures and securing all basic services in the town.

On Thursday, 150 displaced families returned back to their homes in al-Qusair after infrastructure and services, including electricity, water, and sanitation had been rehabilitated to ensure appropriate accommodation for the locals there.

Source: SANA