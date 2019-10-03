US Magazine,The National Interest, published an article, written by Matthew Petti, in which it indicated that the recent incidents which stormed the Saudi confirm that the Kingdom is under siege and quietly crumbling.

“Something is rotten in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MbS, was once the ‘promising young face of the Arab monarchy’. Now he’s racking up foreign-policy defeats abroad—and facing disturbing murmurs at home.”

Petti recounted the Yemeni drone attack on Aramco oil facilities and major offensive on KSA’s Najran, highlighting the devastating consequences.

The writer also pointed out that the murder of the King’s chief guard came in the context of MbS consideration that al-Faghm was part of an “old guard” that was loyal to the House of Saud rather than the crown prince himself.

“Then, another bad omen: a new $7.3 billion train station in Jeddah suddenly burst into flames on Sunday afternoon. Thick, black smoke covered the sky. Parsi said that there has been speculation about an ‘internal job’ by anti-MbS elements.”

The article also stressed that after Aramco attack, the Saudis decided to follow the UAE ‘s pattern of repoositioning its policy in Yemen and attitude towards Iran, mentioning the security meeting between Emirati and Iranian officials in Tehran in August.

Pett stressed that the Saudis will be obliged to change their policy in the region as they have got assured that the US is not ready to select the military choice in defense of the Kingdom, adding that a Saudi-Iranian meeting is being planned and expected to be held in Baghdad.

Source: US National Interest