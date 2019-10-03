The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has issued a warning to foreign forces of the terrible fate that awaits them if they dare to breach Iran’s sea borders.

At a gathering of IRGC commanders on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said a “bitter fate” is in store for any country that encroaches on Iran’s sea border.

He also said that the capture of American and British forces who had entered Iran’s territorial waters in the past were only “warnings” to the forces seeking to breach the country’s maritime boundaries, Tasnim news agency reported.

In a visit to a number of naval bases in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan in early July, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said the Iranian military forces were prepared to show a harsh response to any act of aggression against the country’s southern islands or a violation of its land, sea and air borders.

“We warn that the duration and extent of a war will be out of anybody’s control,” the commander noted.

The Iranian general also warned the US not to make an “irreversible mistake” in its calculations.

Source: Iranian media