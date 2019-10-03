The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Thursday that a plot hatched by the Israeli and Arab intelligence services to assassinate Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force Major General Qassem Suleimani inside Iran has been foiled.

The Director of the IRGC Intelligence Service, Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb said Israeli and Arab security services had been masterminding a plot for several years to assassinate General Suleimani during the Shiite mourning ceremonies and trigger a religious war inside the Islamic Republic.

“Several years of orchestrating and planning of Hebrew-Arabic intelligence services for assassinating General Suleimani as well as creating religious war was foiled,” Taeb said.

He made the remarks on Thu. in 23rd Supreme Assembly of IRGC Commanders and said, “after the failure of various sedition and conspiracies to surrender Islamic Republic of Iran, launch of bipolar war and resistance as well as its counterproductive effects, enemies of the Islamic Revolution and noble nation of Islamic Iran sought to materialize their malicious objectives in southeast part of the country during Muharram and Fatemiyah mourning ceremonies but they failed thanks to the vigilant security and intelligence forces of the country as well as measures taken by IRGC’s Ground Forces.”

Frustrated by their inability to act in an anti-security move, they [enemies] operated their vicious plan orchestrated for several years to assassinate Chief Commander of IRGC Quds brigade, General Suleimani in order to target him inside the country and in Kerman province, Hojjatoleslam Taeb stated.

Source: Mehr News Agency