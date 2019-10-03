The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that the cuts to commitments under the nuclear deal will continue in line with instructions by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a statement on Wednesday, the AEOI said it would continue reducing JCPOA commitments as other signatories to the agreement continue to fail living up to their own.

The Iranian atomic agency added continue to pursue scientific and strategic activities, “and will achieve new capabilities within the framework of the country’s laws and safeguards commitments,” Mehr news agency reported.

The AEOI said further that the reduction of the country’s nuclear obligations, is taking place “based on the provisions of the JCPOA and in order to achieve a balance in the country’s obligations vis-à-vis the benefits of this agreement.”

It stressed, meanwhile, that such step is legal and legitimate and it is not the breach of obligations.

As it had previously been said on many occasions, the statement added, the Islamic Republic of Iran will return to full compliance with the JCPOA implementation once the other parties to the agreement respect and comply with their obligations to the accord.

“We are sure that as international officials and experts were astonished at the AEOI’s valuable and honorable achievements such as its 20% fuel production, they will be surprised at the new achievements of Iranian experts in the field of peaceful nuclear technology in the near future.”

Earlier on Wednesday Imam Khamenei said earlier today in a meeting with senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) that “the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is in charge of those counter-measures and must fulfill its duty completely and precisely, in the manner required by the government.”

Source: Iranian media