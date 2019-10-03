Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov affirmed the need for ensuring independence of work of a committee on discussing the constitution.

Sputnik quoted Lavrov as saying in a speech during the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Wednesday that the guarantor countries of Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey) will make all possible efforts so that Syrians agree by themselves without any foreign interference.

He expressed hope that UN would facilitate the work of the committee on discussing the constitution in an impartial and objective manner.

On September 23rd, UN Secretary General António Guterres said the agreement was reached to form a committee on discussing the constitution, hailing efforts exerted by the Syrian government to reach this agreement.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen affirmed that the constitutional committee’s work will start on October 30th, 2019 in Geneva.

Source: SANA