The Yemeni armed forces spokesman general Yahya Sarea stressed that the military operation may never stop before the halt of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Briefing on the second stage of the “Victory from Allah” offensive, general Sarea clarified that the Saudi warplanes launched 600 air raids at that time.

Our troops controlled 3 Saudi military camps, according to General Sarea who added that over 120 armored vehicles were destroyed or seized.

The press conference included displaying a footage which shows the seized vehicles.

