Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malek Al-Houthi met Tuesday UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths.

During the meeting, Sayyed Houthi and Grifiths discussed the comprehensive political settlement and the means of the humanitarian and economic treatments.

Sayyed Houthi confirmed the Yemeni commitment to the political efforts to end the crisis, adding that the initiative launched by the head of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat comes in this context.

Sayyed Houthi also highlighted the release of hundreds of prisoners from the Saudi-led aggression forces, adding that this is attributed to the Yemeni determination to reach the solution.

Source: Al-Manar English Website