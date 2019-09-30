Naming Iran’s strategic initiative on Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) as the main achievement of President Rouhani’s trip to New York, Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie said “the plan regards providing security of the Persian Gulf region as an endogenous issue which does not require presence of any foreigners.”

“The initiative is against no countries and no country can deny it,” he said,

“Today, Iran is ready for serious talks about HOPE,” he underlined.

Lamenting about the US’ restrictions on movements of the Iranian delegation in New York, the spokesperson expressed content that despite US’ measures, Iran could hold talks with senior officials from 15 countries during UNGA.

He hailed the achievements gained by President Rouhani’ visit to New York, saying the greatest achievement was dismissing the leveled accusations against Iran in the international arena.

“US officials were inclined to hold talks with Iran but that will not ensure their reliability for us due to their withdrawal from the JCPOA,” Rabeie said.

He described that President Rouhani was ready to conduct negotiations with the US but not lifting sanctions, President Trump showed he is not destined for talks.

He blamed American officials for the failure of diplomacy adding that US’ economic terrorism against has not been practical and effective.

ON September 25, addressing the UN General Assembly session in NY, Rouhani described ensuring security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz as Iran’s historical responsibility and invited all countries that are affected by the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz developments to join the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative.

On September 26, Rouhani said, “There are two things to know about Iran. First, Iran does not and will not seek nuclear weapons. And second, as I described in my address to the UNGA on HOPE Coalition, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been and will continue to seek peace and stability throughout the region, and welcomes other countries to join the coalition.”

