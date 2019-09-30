The Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi confirmed, in a televised interview, that the recent drone attacks on Hashd Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) were launched by ‘Israel’, stressing that only the Zionist enemy is interested in causing a war in the Middle East.

Abdul Mahdi clarified that the Iraqi investigations into the recent drone attacks on the PMF sites showed that ‘Israel’ is behind them, urging a political solution for the Gulf crisis.

All the parties must be involved in the political efforts to end the crisis, according to Abdul Mahdi, adding that Iraq is one of the states which can contribute to those efforts.

Source: Al-Manar English Website