Yemeni Army has released the footage of a large-scale military offensive carried out by Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees in Saudi Arabia’s southern border region of Najran, where three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed and thousands of militiamen were taken into captivity.

“350 km were liberated in the first phase of the Victory from Allah operation in Najran, and three brigades were completely destroyed,” the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sarea said at a press conference in the capital Sana’a on Sunday afternoon.

The Yemeni General termed the operation as the biggest ever since the Saudi-led coalition launched its aggression on Yemen more than four years ago.

Sarea said the toll of Saudi-led aggression’s death and wounded exceeded 500, pointing out that the Yemeni forces had killed “some 200 Saudi-backed mercenaries and took 2,000 others as prisoner.”

The Brigadier General added that the first phase of the operation, which was named after Yemeni field Commander Martyr Abu Abdullah Haidar, took 72 hours. The Saudi-led aggression, according to Sarea, launched 300 air strikes, 100 within the last 48 hours.

Source: Al-Manar English Website