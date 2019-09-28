The Yemeni army and popular committees launched Saturday a large scale military campaign in Najran, controlling swathes of territories and capturing thousands of the Saudi troops and mercenaries.

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman General Yahya Sarea announced that the campaign was given “Victory from God” as a title, adding that it is the greatest military move since the beginning of the Saudi aggression in 2015.

General Sarea added that the Yemeni forces managed to control hundreds of square kilometers in Najran and seize hundreds of armored vehicles for the Saudi aggression troops.

Three Saudi brigades collapsed, and thousands of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries were captured during Najran campaign, according to General Sarea who added that the Yemeni forces protected the captured troops from the Saudi air raids.

General Sarea pointed out that the Yemeni infantry, air force and air defense brigades participated in the campaign, adding that more details would be revealed soon later about the the military operations which were being continued at the time of the briefing.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website