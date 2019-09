Member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi stressed that the initiative submitted by President Al-Manshat stipulates a comprehensive ceasefire, denying the reports about a partial truce.

Al-Houthi added that the reports leaked by US newspapers about a partial Saudi ceasefire have not been announced by any official sides, confirming that Yemen does not accept but a comprehensive ceasefire.

Source: Al-Manar English Website