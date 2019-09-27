Iran lashed out at the US on Friday over its ‘economic terrorism’, stressing that the American measures against Russia and China over Iranian oil pose threat to international trade.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a major victim of economic terrorism, strongly condemns this destabilizing behavior, including recent US-imposed bans on some Chinese and Russian companies.

“Iran warns international society about the consequences of the unilateral measures of the US in form of economic terrorism,” Mousavi said in remarks carried by Mehr News agency.

Making the remarks in reaction to the recent sanctions imposed by the US on some Chinese companies, Mousavi added “the recent US sanctions against some countries are contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which has encouraged and emphasized the cooperation of all countries with Iran. In doing so, the US government punishes other countries for abiding by a UN resolution, it even voted for.”

“America’s excessive use of sanctions and economic terrorism, on the one hand, has become a factor against the interests of American people and companies, and on the other, an issue in contrast with the freedom of international trade done by independent countries.”

The world needs to find solutions for “such destructive interventionism and bullying unilateralism,” Mousavi added.

The United States has imposed new sanctions on certain Chinese entities and people that it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington’s curbs on Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

In addition, the Trump administration imposed sanctions Thursday against a Moscow-based firm and five vessels the Treasury Department claimed shipped fuel to Syria used to support the Syrian government’s alleged bombing campaigns against civilians.

Source: Iranian media