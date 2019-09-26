Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat slammed Saudi Arabia over continuous strikes on the Arab impoverished country despite an initiative announced earlier last week by Yemeni revolutionaries to halt drone and missile attacks against the kingdom.

Speaking on Wednesday, Al-Mashat said that Saudi’s response to the Yemeni initiative “has been so far irresponsible and discouraging.”

In this context, the Yemeni top official stressed that the revolutionaries’ initiative was aimed at fulfilling commitment to peace.

He said that number of Saudi-led strikes in the last four days reached 150, killing 22 civilians including children and women, and injuring at least 15 others.

However, Al-Mashat warned that the revolutionaries’ commitment to the initiative depends on the response of the Saudi-led coalition’s commitment.

“The struggle is complicated to the extent that can’t be solved by only one side,” Al-Mashat said.

“We are ready for peace as much as we are ready to suffer pain,” he said, referring to war, and warning that there “are limited days to assess (the situation).”

Source: Al-Massirah