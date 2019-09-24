Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he met with his counterpart from an Arab state with which the Zionist entity has no relations, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two discussed “how to deal with Iran” as well as ways to advance regional cooperation, Katz said in a tweet.

The Israeli FM is representing the Zionist entity at the UN instead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remained at home to deal with the fallout of the elections last week.

Several Gulf Arab states have been normalizing ties with the Zionist entity in the recent months, with several Saudi and Emirati officials secretly visiting Tel Aviv, according to Israeli reports.

Source: Israeli media