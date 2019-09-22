Hezbollah war media department circulated a video which shows how its fighters postponed an operation aimed at killing the chief traitor and member of Lahd militiamen collaborating with the Israeli enemy in southern Lebanon, Akl Hashem, because of the presence of two of his sons.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed Friday that the party demands trying the traitors involved in committing criminal acts against the Lebanese people in favor of the Israeli enemy, adding that their family members who escaped upon 2000 Liberation to the occupied Palestinian territories can return to Lebanon and follow the ordinary legal procedures.

Source: Al-Manar English Website