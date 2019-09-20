Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed Friday that any US aggression on Iran will be decisively answered, adding the Iranian response would not be restricted to the source of fire.

Sheikh Daamoush called on Al Saud royals to reconsider the past events and stop the war on Yemen, adding that they must also conclude an agreement with Iran.

His eminence also reiterated that the US threats and sanctions against Iran and the axis of resistance will fail to achieve their aims.

Source: Al-Manar English Website