A top Iranian commander warned on Friday that any US plot against the Islamic Republic will be met with retaliation.

“If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean”, top Revolutionary Guards commander Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi stated as quoted by local media.

According to the commander, any anti-Iranian move would transform the region, underlining that Tehran’s policy is aimed at creating lasting peace and security in the region.

“US’ policies in West Asia and its hegemony are defeated as the world is moving towards multilateralism,” Safavi added.

