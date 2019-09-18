House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday stressed that the blockade and economic sanctions imposed on Lebanon do not affect individuals or a specific party, but rather affect all the Lebanese.

Speaker Berri’s words came during his weekly meeting with deputies within the framework of “Wednesday Gathering.”

Berri considered that filling vacancies and accomplishing appointments in the judiciary and the Auditing Department should facilitate the approval of the “closure of accounts”, to be transferred to Parliament, before budget approval.

On the electricity dossier, the head of the Legislative authority stressed the need to accelerate the appointment of the board of directors of the EDL and the regulatory authority of the sector.

This afternoon, Berri chaired a meeting of the Parliament’s Bureau, to discuss the bills of motion on the agenda of the Parliament’s General Assembly on 24 September.

