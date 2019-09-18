Iran’s president dismissed the allegation of Tehran’s involvement in the recent strikes on Saudi oil facilities, saying the attacks that Yemen launched on an industrial center –not a hospital or school– carried a warning to the warmongers to end the war in the region.

Addressing a weekly cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani lashed out at the supporters of the Saudi-led military coalition for delivering “gunpowder” to the region, refusing to help the regional nations, and leveling accusations against others.

Nobody would believe the allegation that Iran has had a role in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, he underlined.

“The Yemenis did not hit a school, a hospital or a market, but attacked an industrial center to warn their enemies,” Rouhani said, advising the enemies of the region to learn lessons from that warning and try to put out the flames of war in the region, so that people could enjoy freedom and welfare.

He said the US has adopted the policy of warmongering towards the Middle East and brought about insecurity wherever it has been involved, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and the Persian Gulf region.

“We should know that the Yemeni nation has not started the clashes, rather, it was Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the Americans, a number of European countries, and the Zionist regime that have waged war in the region and devastated Yemen,” the president stated.

The enemies have to admit that the regional nations are powerful and should move towards peace and calm, Rouhani added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran looks for friendly ties with its southern neighbors in the same way that it has friendly, brotherly and cordial relations with all neighbors in the north, east and west,” he said.

The enemies of the region are making false allegations against Iran instead of admitting that Lebanon’s Hezbollah has great scientific and military capabilities, that the Iraqi young forces have formed Hashd al-Shaabi to force out the terrorists and liberate Iraq’s northern cities, or that the Syrian and Yemeni nations have grown and gained power, Rouhani stated.

The Iranian president further reminded the US that it is impossible to pursue negotiations and maintain pressures on Iran at the same time, saying the US officials must end the cruel pressures on the Iranian people to prove their sincerity and repentance.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia had to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day, which is around half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Source: Sputnik