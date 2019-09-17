Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday confirmed that Taliban delegation is currently on a visit to Iran for exchange of views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The talk was held within the framework of The Islamic Republic of Iran’s inclusive consultations with all sides in Afghanistan, IRNA news agency reported.

Earlier in January 2019, a delegation of Taliban held lengthy negotiations with Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Ara­ghchi in Tehran.

Negotiations with Taliban were held just after a visit to Kabul of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

