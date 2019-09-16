Yemeni Army on Monday warned Saudi Arabia it can target any place across the kingdom, two days after Yemeni drones hit two major oil facilities run by Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant.

Dubbed “Balance of Deterrance-2”, the operation which targeted Abqaiq and Khurais facilities on Saturday was carried out by several new drones with different kinds of engines, Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV channel.

“Our upper hand can reach any place we want, in the time we choose,” Saree said, calling on the Saudi regime to halt its aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

The spokesman, meanwhile, warned foreign companies and individuals to keep away from the Saudi targeted facilities, saying that these installations “are still under our fire and can be targeted at any time.”

Yemeni revolutionary forces have been in the lasts months intensifying missile and drone attacks against Saudi bases and airports used to launch strikes against Yemeni people.

It seems now that oil facilities have entered the equation, in bid to force Saudi Arabia to halt the offensive on Yemen.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)