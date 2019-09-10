The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri received the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, stressing before him that the Israeli enemy is to blame for the violation of UN Resolution 1701.

Berri also stressed that Lebanon has approved financial laws that make it conform to the highest international standards in coping with money smuggling and laundering, adding that the Lebanese economy and banking sector cannot tolerate the current level of the US pressures.

Source: Al-Manar English Website