Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday highlighted the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling on the organization to keep discharging its duties in an evenhanded and professional manner.

Zarif made the remarks as he received the Acting Director General of IAEA Cornel Feruta in Tehran.

In the gathering, Iran’s top diplomat said Tehran’s close cooperation with the IAEA has resulted in successive reports from the UN nuclear agency confirming the Islamic Republic’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif, meanwhile, stressed the need for the continuation of cooperation at this juncture, Tasnim news agency reported.

The Iranian FM also called on the IAEA to observe the principles of professional work, maintain the confidentiality of activities, and keep doing its duties impartially.

On the other hand, the top diplomat underscored that Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA came in response to the EU’s failure to honor its undertakings and was in conformity with the Article 36 of the nuclear deal.

For his part, the visiting IAEA official said the UN nuclear agency “tries to build trust and carries out verification activities professionally and impartially.”

Feruta arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning and had separate meetings with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

