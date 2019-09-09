Syria vehemently condemned as a “flagrant violation of international law” launching US-Turkish joint patrols in the Syrian al-Jazeera region.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms launching joint patrols by the US administration and the Turkish regime in the Syrian al-Jazeera region in a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Sunday in a statement to SANA.

The source depicted this step as an aggression which aims to complicate and prolong the crisis in Syria after the field achievements made by the Syrian Arab Army in pursuing the remnants of terrorist groups.

The source reiterated Syria’s absolute rejection of the so-called safe zone, affirming its determination to foil all the schemes which target Syria’s safety and territorial integrity, according to SANA.

