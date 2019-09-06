Thousands of Palestinians flocked after the Friday Prayers into Gaza border with the Zionist settlements, protesting against the ongoing Israeli blockade and calling for sustaining the national solidarity.

The Return Protests which has been held weekly since March, 2018, witnessed Zionist assaults on the participants who bravely challenged the enemy troops.

Two Palestinians embraced martyrdom, and dozens were injured by the Zionist gunfire, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Source: Al-Manar English Website