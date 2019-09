A Saudi court decided to close the case of accusing Bin Ladin firm of dereliction which led to a crane crash at Mecca’s Grand Mosque that killed more than 100 people and injured others during the Hajj season in 2015.

The court’s decision stipulated that dereliction is not evident in the case, blaming winds for the crash and excepting the firm from paying the blood money.

Source: Al-Manar English Website