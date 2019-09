Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ein Tineh residence, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, with whom he discussed the situation in south Lebanon in light of the most recent developments.

Berri assured the UN envoy of Lebanon’s commitment to the provisions of International Security Council resolution #1701.

“The only party that should questioned about the daily breaches of Resolution 1701 is Israel,” Berri added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website