Lebanese President General Michel Aoun considered the ‘Israeli’ aggression against Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, as a breach of the rules of engagement that were set after the 1701 resolution.

Aoun warned on Friday that ‘Israel’ would bear the results of any attack on Lebanon.

Any attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty, and the safety of its lands, will be met with legitimate self-defense which ‘Israel’ will bear all the consequences of,” Aoun’s office cited him as saying in a meeting with the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

Source: AFP