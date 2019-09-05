“Loyalty to Resistance” bloc on Thursday held its periodic meeting at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, under the chairmanship of bloc head, MP Mohammed Raad.

The bloc discussed most recent developments in Lebanon and the broad region.

In a statement issued in the wake of the meeting, the bloc saluted the resistance men who carried out the latest operation against the Zionist enemy in which they consecrated the equation of “balance.of deterrence.”

The bloc said that the resistance in its response to the Israeli aggression has deliberately intended targeting the depth of the occupied land of 1948 and from the liberated Lebanese territory, to affirm its right to deter any aggression and defend Lebanon’s national sovereignty.

The statement indicated that the resistance also aimed, through its response, to consecrate the principle that any Israeli aggression will not pass without a “deterrent response” that puts terms to the enemy’s arrogance and disregard for the security of Lebanon.

The Bloc thanked all the Lebanese, regional and international political figures and forces for their positions condemning the recent Israeli aggression against Beirut’s southern suburbs and clearly supporting the right of the Lebanese to respond.

In this regard, “Loyalty to Resistance” highly appreciated the “responsible national position announced by the President of the Republic, the House Speaker, the Prime Minister, the Supreme Council of Defense and all national political forces in the country.”

On the recent Baabda economic meeting, the bloc expressed satisfaction regarding the seriousness of the deliberations that took place during the meeting. The bloc affirmed its positive contribution to the adoption of a number of proposals that would push the financial and economic situation forward without resorting to impose additional burdens on low-income people.

The bloc also denounced the US sanctions and moves against Lebanese individuals and institutions, stressing that they reflect the American tendency to arrogantly control all those who oppose Washington’s policies.

Hezbollah bloc further condemned the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanayhu’s desecration of the Joseph Tomb, calling on the Palestinian people to confront such provocative moves.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA