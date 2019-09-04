The Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of his ministers stormed on Wednesday the Joseph Tomb in Al-Khalil city (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank, attempting to compensate his electoral setback caused by his failure to change the rules of engagement on the northern front.

Netanyahu stressed that the Jews will never abandon Al-Khalil, adding that his government approved the expansion of the Zionist settlement in the Old Town in Al-Khalil.

Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation forces cordoned of Al-Khalil, assaulting the Palestinian youths who rejected Netanyahu’s desecration of the Jospeh Tomb.

Source: Al-Manar English Website