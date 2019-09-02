The Iran-Russia cooperation is fully-fledged and is definitely in the interest of the two nations, the region and the entire world, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Noting that talks with French President Emmanuel Macron were ‘positive’, Zarif said they tackled EU’s commitment to nuclear deal obligations.

he Iran-Russia joint cooperation commission has had a special role in expanding the relations between the two countries, the Iranian top diplomat said, adding that the Iranian energy minister is accompanying him during the Russia visit to exchange views with his Russian counterpart.

He further described Iran’s relations with Russia to be at an acceptable level, adding that an Iranian delegation have gone to France to test level of EU countries’ commitments to the JCPOA.

He added that the Americans have created obstacles for relations of some countries such as Russia and China with Iran.

“Unlike US, Iran and Russia want to secure stability in Syria,” Zarif said.

He noted, meanwhile, that the Islamic Republic extends the “hand in peace to neighboring countries and accepts any positive initiative.”

For his part, Lavrov said Moscow is interested in overcoming the impasse surrounding the situation with the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We follow and look at how the situation is developing, we welcome this if the steps are aimed at overcoming the current impasse, returning to the implementation of activities that are consistent with the JCPOA,” Lavrov said in the meeting with Zarif.

The top diplomats met today to discuss international problems, including the situation surrounding the nuclear deal, the Syrian settlement, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Zarif, who had visited a number of regional, European and East Asian countries in the past two weeks, traveled to Moscow late Sunday in continuation of the Islamic Republic’s talks with partners to find solutions to preserve the nuclear deal.

Source: Iranian media