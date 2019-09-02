As Hezbollah struck Sunday an Israeli military vehicle in Avivim settlement, killing or injuring all soldiers on board, the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanayhu started announced his big lie that the operation did not hit any of his soldiers.

Knowing that the Zionist media is completely subject to the military censorship, the enemy’s media outlets circulated this lie and claimed that ‘Israel’ fooled Hezbollah by showing fake rescue operations.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance announced it managed to target an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, killing and injuring all occupation forces on board.

Sources close to the Resistance said that it would circulate the footage of the operation which shows accuracy and professionalism, adding that it was the Israeli target was spotted from a very narrow angle in Maroun Al-Ras and Aitaroun border towns.

The sources pointed out that the Zionist vehicle was moving slowly on an internal road 899 for the soldiers on board did not expect to be struck in that position.

In this context, Hezbollah fulfilled a promise made by Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to respond to the Zionist attacks on Dahiyeh and one of its sites in Damascus, restoring the balance of deterrence which Israel tried to break.

Hezbollah Attack on Avivim Turned Balance of Deterrence against Israel to Be Internationally Acknowledged

Diplomatic sources reported that the United States of America, Britain and France had promised Lebanese senior officials that ‘Israel’ may never repeat its attacks on Lebanon, urging them to call on Hezbollah to refrain from responding to the Israeli violations.

The following video which was broadcast by Al-Mayadeen TV Channel shows the Israeli soldiers escaping the border positions after Hezbollah strike and tells all the story:

Finally, even the Israelis know that Hezbollah could have targeted the rescue staff which arrived to the scene of the strike; however, the Resistance’s intention to protect Lebanon and save the Lebanese from the Israeli barbarism was behind the part’s decision to carry out a calculated blow.

Source: Al-Manar English Website