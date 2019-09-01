Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Resistance operation targeting the Israeli military vehicle in the northern settlement of Avivim aimed at maintaining deterrence against the Zionist enemy, asserting that the “eye for an eye” retaliation principle is being applied.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah ceremony to mark the second Ashura Night in Beirut’s southern suburb, Sheikh Qassem added that ‘Israel’ wanted to follow a path of stealth security operations against Lebanon in order to compensate its failure in 2006 war, confirming that its plot was exposed and frustrated.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Islamic Resistance is always there to defend Lebanon against the Israeli aggression and greed, adding that the “eye for an eye” formula will remain till the demise of the occupation entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website