The Zionist media outlets confirmed that the military alert and tension on border with Lebanon will continue till Hezbollah responds to the attacks on Beirut’s southern suburb and one of its sites in Damascus, adding that the Israeli army is concerned with not granting the party easy targets to strike them.

The Israeli reports added that the settlements are suffering from dreadful financial conditions and weak fortifications, which indicates that the occupation entity is not ready for any war with Hezbollah.

The Zionist daily of Haaretz mourned the Israeli soldiers that will be killed by Hezbollah in few days or weeks on Lebanon’s Border, reflecting the Zionist inability to confront the party’s threats.

