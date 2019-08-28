Hezbollah warned the Zionist entity of a “surprise blow” in retaliation for the regime’s recent drone incursion into Lebanon.

In an interview with Russia’s RT television network on Tuesday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the recent Israeli drone attacks on the Lebanese soil could not be considered “a passing issue.”

“I rule out that the atmosphere is one of war, it is one of a response to an attack,” Sheikh Qassem said. “Everything will be decided at its time.”

Sheikh Qassem further described the Lebanese government’s position on the Israeli assaults as correct, stressing that the country would not wait for a reaction from the United Nations Security Council.

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council Tuesday also defended the right of the Lebanese to defend themselves by any necessary means to deter further Israeli attacks.

Two Israeli drones — which Hezbollah said were on a bombing mission — crashed in the Hezbollah stronghold in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday. One of the drones blew up near the ground, causing some damage to Hezbollah’s media office in the Moawwad neighborhood of Beirut’s Dahieh suburb.

Hezbollah said the unmanned aerial vehicles were rigged with explosives, with the movement’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressing that they were on a “suicide mission.”

He also described Sunday’s raids as the first Israeli attack on Lebanon since the 2006 war.

“From now on, we will down any Israeli drones in Lebanon’s skies,” he said. “I say to the Israeli army on the border from tonight, stand guard. Wait for us one, two, three, four days.”

‘Israel’ launched two wars on Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, in both of which Hezbollah inflicted heavy losses on the regime’s military. Israeli officials have even threatened another war on Lebanon.

Source: Agencies