Israeli artillery Tuesday evening targeted one of the Palestinian resistance sites to the east of al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, said sources.

Israeli artillery fired at least one missile shelling the site to the east of al-Bureij camp, causing material damages to Palestinian property. There were no reports of injuries.

A loud explosion was also heard in northern Gaza Strip, while Israeli warplanes were seen flying overhead.

