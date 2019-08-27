Quadcopter, which was used by the Israeli enemy in the recent attack on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) is considered one of the most prominent drones in monitor, search and assassination operations.

A quadcopter, also called a quadrotor helicopter or quadrotor, is a multirotor helicopter that is lifted and propelled by four rotors. Quadcopters are classified as rotorcraft, as opposed to fixed-wing aircraft, because their lift is generated by a set of rotors (vertically oriented propellers).

Quadcopters generally use two pairs of identical fixed pitched propellers; two clockwise (CW) and two counterclockwise (CCW). These use independent variation of the speed of each rotor to achieve control. By changing the speed of each rotor it is possible to specifically generate a desired total thrust; to locate for the center of thrust both laterally and longitudinally; and to create a desired total torque, or turning force.

Hezbollah revealed that both Israelis drones which fell in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) last Saturday were carrying out suicide mission.

In a statement released before dawn on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance movement clarified previous information regarding the first drone which fell down in Dahiyeh’s Mouawwad late Saturday and caused damage to Hezbollah Media Relations office.

Source: Al-Manar Website and other websites