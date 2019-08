Iran’s judiciary has sentenced two people for 10 years in prison on spying charges for Israeli Mossad.

“British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri has been sentenced to 10 years jail for spying for Israel’s Mossad … also two years for acquiring illegitimate wealth,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying. He did not give further details.

Iran said in July that it had captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and some had been sentenced to death. It was unclear whether Tuesday’s announcement was linked to the same case.

Esmaili also said that “the 10 years prison term for an Iranian woman Aras Amiri for spying for Britain” had been upheld by a Supreme Court. Amiri, who worked for the British Council cultural agency and lived in London, was arrested while on a visit to Tehran in March 2018.

She does not have British nationality.

