Israeli forces fired several flares Monday evening over the occupied Shebaa Farms sparking a blaze in the al-Bayader area south of the town of Shebaa, Al-Manar correspondent said.

The National News Agency said the flares were fired over Tallet Seddaneh, Birkat al-Naqqar and al-Bayader in the outskirts of the town of Shebaa as several blasts were heard inside the occupied farms.

Israeli media outlets said the occupying regime boosted its Iron Dome missile interception system in an area of northern Palestine.

In his televised speech broadcast live during the Second Liberation Day ceremony in Hermel’s Al-Ain village, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, threatening to retaliate to the death of two Hezbollah members in an Israeli strike in Syria.