Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says endeavor towards Iran’s advancement is the only feasible way ahead of the country amid enemy pressure.

Under the current economic strain, which has resulted from the United States’ restored sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the country cannot seek resort to any solution other than to try and improve production, cooperation, and integrity within it, the president noted on Monday, IRNA reported.

“The government does not stint on any effort to resolve [existing] problems. I believe all implements should be deployed towards the country’s development and advancement,” he stated, addressing an event held to outline his administration’s contribution to rural development.

“The [overriding] principle [here] is the country’s national interest,” Rouhani asserted.

The US returned the sanctions after leaving a nuclear agreement with Iran and five others countries. Both Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 deal, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and its reintroduction of the bans came while the agreement has been approved in the form of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

US President Donald Trump left the nuclear deal in May 2018, saying he would pursue a campaign of maximum economic pressure against Iran to force a new deal that would address the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program and curbs its regional influence.

Rouhani noted that Tehran uses its military, cultural, and economic power in tandem with its political, diplomatic, and negotiating power as it proceeds towards its goals.

He cited Iran’s decision in May to begin suspending some of its commitments under the nuclear deal as a reciprocation for Washington’s illegal actions and also to prompt the deal’s other parties — the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany — to guarantee Tehran’s trade interests under the accord.

Rouhani said what the Iranian nation’s demand was to preserve the country’s esteem and independence at the same time that existing adversities soften.

“We stage resistance and steadfastness so we can achieve our goals, security, and grandeur. Steadfastness bears value [only] when it results in satisfaction of our interests,” he stated.

Source: Iranian Agencies