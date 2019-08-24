After meeting the French President Emmanuel Marcon, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarid denounced the ongoing US ban on the Iranian people, stressing that it would prove to be futile.

In an interview with France 24 TV channel, Zarif stressed that Iran has the right to respond to the US sanctions, pointing at slashing commitment to teh nuclear deal.

Zarif described Marcon proposals on the nuclear deal as good, adding that they serve the EU commitment to the pact.

Source: Al-Manar English Website