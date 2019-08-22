Syria announced on Thursday opening a humanitarian corridor in Soran area in Hama Province under protection of the Syrian Arab army to secure departure of citizens exiting terror-controlled areas in Hama and Idlib provinces.

“The Syrian Arab Republic announces opening a humanitarian corridor in Soran area in the northern countryside of Hama Province, under protection of the Syrian Arab Army forces,” SANA news agency said.

A source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the corridor will be used to evacuate citizens willing to leave areas controlled by terrorists in the northern countryside of Hama and southern countryside of Idlib.

The move comes “in the framework of paying attention to the situation of citizens and alleviating their suffering due to the exercises of the terrorist groups,” according to the Syrian ministry.

It added, meanwhile, that the “needs of those exiting the terror-controlled areas including shelter, food and healthcare area are to be covered.”

Damascus’ announcement came a day after the Syrian army took full control of the key northwestern town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province on Wednesday, once had been a stronghold for Nusra Front and allied terrorists.

Source: Agencies