Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi Wednesday blamed US for a string of blasts in recent weeks in camps and weapons depots used by the paramilitary force.

Four bases used by the Hashd have been hit by mysterious explosions over the past month, but there have been no claims of responsibility or media access to the facilities.

On Wednesday, the Hashd said it had carried out its own investigation and pointed the finger at the US military.

“We announce that the first and last entity responsible for what happened are American forces, and we will hold them responsible for whatever happens from today onwards,” the paramilitary group said in a statement.

The statement said the attacks were carried out by “agents or in special operations with modern air planes,” but did not provide further details.

It did say its probe found US forces this year had allowed four Israeli drones to enter Iraqi airspace and “target Iraqi military headquarters.”

