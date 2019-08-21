Iran’s President Hasan Rouhani on Thursday will unveil the homegrown long-range air defense system and, named “Bavar-373”, and announce its mass production line.

The advanced air defense system will be unveiled on the National Day of the Defense Industry, which falls on August 22 this year, according to the Iran Defense Ministry statement.

Iran’s Defense Ministry will put on display some of Its latest defensive achievements on August 22, and promised to announce good news on the occasion.

Bavar-373 is a domestically-built long-range mobile air defense system that was developed after the UN Security Council passed a resolution banning the sale of advanced weapons to the Islamic Republic, which in turn suspended Iran’s purchase of the Russian S-300.

A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

The missile system uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar and employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

The new system is said to be capable of neutralizing both conventional aerial targets such as aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

