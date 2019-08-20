Egyptian security forces killed 11 militants from a local affiliate of the ISIL terrorist group based in the restive North Sinai region, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

The militants, armed with weapons and explosives, were killed in a shootout during a raid on their hideout near a police station in the provincial capital El-Arish, the ministry said in a statement.

According to intelligence from the national security department, the militants used the hideout as “a base to launch their hostile operations,” it added.

Source: AFP