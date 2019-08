The Syrian army troops continued combing and securing Khan Sheikhoun area in Idlib southern countryside amid the collapse of the terrorist groups.

The terrorists’ sources acknowledged the loss, noting that the Nusra Front militants fled the area to escape the siege which was about to be imposed on them.

Russian media outlets circulated footage which showed calm and halt of military operations in Khan Sheikhoun after the withdrawal of the terrorist groups.

Source: Al-Manar English Website