Yemenis celebrated Eid Al-Ghadeer with mass rallies in the capital Sanaa on Monday.

Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel reported that three public rallies were organized in Sanaa.

Thousands of Yemenis flock to Al Tahrir Square, West of Al Thawra Garden and Al Sabeen IN THE Yemeni capital, according to Al-Massirah.

The Yemeni network said the three squares were overcrowded with people raising flags and banners related to the event. They also chanted against the US policies in the region.

The ceremony started with Quranic verses followed by poems about Imam Ali’s virtues and sacrifices of Prophet Mohammad’s (pbuh) Ahlul Bayt (household) in bid to preserve the Islamic Religion.

Shia Muslims worldwide annually celebrate the Eid al-Ghadeer on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. It is a day when the prophet of Islam appointed Imam Ali – the first Shia Imam – as his successor and the Muslim’s next leader.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)